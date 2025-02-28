Romain Faivre Injury: Could be out Sunday

Faivre (undisclosed) could be out of Sunday's game against Lyon, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.

Faivre is doubtful for Sunday's game due to an undisclosed injury. He started four of Brest's last six matches in all competitions so his potential absence could lead to a change in the lineup. Mathias Pereira Lage or Abdallah Dipo Sima may see increased involvement in the attack.