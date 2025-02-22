Romain Faivre Injury: Dealt injury

Faivre is questionable for Sunday's match against Strasbourg due to injury, according to manager Eric Roy. "All the others are potentially selectable with uncertainties over Romain, who is back."

Faivre could be absent Sunday, with the attacker possibly leaving their last match early due to injury after exiting the field in the 70th minute. Not much more is known about the situation, with a fitness test ahead of the contest likely to decide his availability. He did start in their last contest, so this may force a change, with Mathias Pereira Lage or Kamory Doumbia as a possible replacement.