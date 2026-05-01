Romain Faivre Injury: Late call against Angers

Faivre (undisclosed) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Angers, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "There's an alert for Faivre, we'll see tomorrow.

Faivre is dealing with an undisclosed issue and no details have been provided on the nature of it, leaving his availability for the weekend uncertain. Faivre is an important piece of Auxerre's attack and his potential absence would be another blow for a side already managing multiple injury concerns heading into a crucial fixture in their relegation survival fight. Josue Casimir or Sekou Mara are the most likely candidates to step into a larger role if Faivre cannot be cleared for Sunday.