Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Romain Faivre headshot

Romain Faivre Injury: Likely back available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Faivre (undisclosed) should be back available for Saturday's clash against Lens after resuming team training this week, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.

Faivre missed the last two games for undisclosed reasons but has been back in team training this week and should be available to face Lens on Saturday. That said, he has been mainly a rotation option recently, and he should keep that role moving forward.

Romain Faivre
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now