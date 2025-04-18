Romain Faivre Injury: Likely back available Saturday
Faivre (undisclosed) should be back available for Saturday's clash against Lens after resuming team training this week, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.
Faivre missed the last two games for undisclosed reasons but has been back in team training this week and should be available to face Lens on Saturday. That said, he has been mainly a rotation option recently, and he should keep that role moving forward.
