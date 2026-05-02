Romain Faivre headshot

Romain Faivre Injury: Out against Angers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Faivre (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Angers, according to the club.

Faivre's absence is another blow for Auxerre's attack heading into a crucial fixture in their relegation survival fight. The winger is an important creative piece for the side, and his unavailability forces a reshuffle in the front line. Josue Casimir and Sekou Mara are the most likely candidates to step into a larger role in his absence.

Romain Faivre
AJ Auxerre
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