Romain Faivre Injury: Out against Angers

Faivre (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Angers, according to the club.

Faivre's absence is another blow for Auxerre's attack heading into a crucial fixture in their relegation survival fight. The winger is an important creative piece for the side, and his unavailability forces a reshuffle in the front line. Josue Casimir and Sekou Mara are the most likely candidates to step into a larger role in his absence.