Romain Faivre Injury: Ruled out against Monaco
Faivre is ruled out for Saturday's clash with Monaco for undisclosed reasons, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.
Faivre will miss Saturday's game against Monaco after staying on the bench in the last match against Toulouse. The reason for his absence is unknown, and there is no clear timeline for his return. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting lineup since he has not secured a regular starting role this season, often rotating in the attack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now