Romain Faivre Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Faivre (undisclosed) will not return for Sunday's season finale against Lille, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "We won't be getting Romain or Fredrik back for this match."

Faivre ends the season with two assists and 10 chances created across 10 Ligue 1 appearances for Auxerre, having been a creative presence when available before the injury struck. His absence from the most important fixture of the club's season is a real blow for manager Pelissier, who will need to find solutions in the attacking third without one of his key creative options as Auxerre fight for their Ligue 1 survival against Lille on Sunday.