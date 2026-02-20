Romain Faivre Injury: Set to miss two weeks

Faivre (ankle) is set to miss two weeks due to injury, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Faivre picked up an ankle injury against Metz and is set to miss at least two weeks on the shelf. It is a tough hit for AJA, who brought him in to log real minutes in the frontline and help steer the club clear of the drop zone, and this setback now forces a shake-up in the starting XI. Sekou Mara is in line to step into a bigger role as the attack adjusts in his absence.