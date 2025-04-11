Fantasy Soccer
Romain Faivre headshot

Romain Faivre Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Faivre (undisclosed) remains out for the time being, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.

Faivre missed the last contest against Monaco on Saturday due to undisclosed reasons and will be sidelined again. It is unclear when he will be able to return. His absence is not expected to affect the starting XI as he has mostly come off the bench this season and has not locked down a consistent spot.

