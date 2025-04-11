Romain Faivre Injury: Still sidelined
Faivre (undisclosed) remains out for the time being, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.
Faivre missed the last contest against Monaco on Saturday due to undisclosed reasons and will be sidelined again. It is unclear when he will be able to return. His absence is not expected to affect the starting XI as he has mostly come off the bench this season and has not locked down a consistent spot.
