Romain Faivre Injury: Uncertain for Angers clash

Faivre (undisclosed) is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Angers, according to coach Will Still. "There is some uncertainty regarding Romain."

Faivre's status for Saturday is uncertain after he played 67 minutes in the season opener against Lens, recording one key pass and three corners. The midfielder had only recently returned from an ankle injury following a fitness-disrupted campaign last season, though Still did not indicate whether the latest concern is related to the same issue. If Faivre is unable to feature against Angers, Lamfia Dioubate could be in line for increased minutes in midfield.