Romain Faivre News: Four crosses, two accurate

Faivre assisted twice to go with four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-0 win against Brest.

Even though Auxerre's team was down to 10 men early, it took advantage of dead-ball opportunities with the help of Faivre. In the team's third corner Saturday, Faivre accurately targeted Bryan Ikemefuna Okoh, who subsequently headed in Auxerre's first goal. With a free kick the next half, them two connected again, giving Faivre his second assist and Okoh his second goal. That is a strong level of revenge against Faivre's team, where he logged two assists last season, meaning he already tied the aforementioned tally using a single appearance this weekend.