Faivre (undisclosed) came off the bench to replace Abdallah Dipo Sima in Brest's 2-0 win over Angers, scoring the team's second goal.

Faivre is in line to get more minutes if Dipo Sima misses time, and Reims presents a favorable matchup for the attacker next Sunday. The side has allowed 40 goals in league play this season.