Romain Faivre News: Three shots off bench Friday

Faivre generated three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Marseille.

Faivre checked in during the 67th minute in his return from an ankle injury as Auxerre searched for fresh attacking energy. He looked lively in the final stretch and fired off three late shots, including one dangerous attempt that could have found the net but was cleanly handled by Geronimo Rulli. Even in a short cameo, Faivre showed he will be part of Auxerre's plans down the stretch as the club pushes to avoid the drop to Ligue 2.