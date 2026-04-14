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Romain Perraud News: Converts free kick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Perraud scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Toulouse.

Perraud delivered an attacking performance in Sunday's 4-0 win over Toulouse, finding the net early in the second half to double the lead with a powerful free kick while continuing to provide width from the left flank. The full back remained active going forward with multiple overlaps and deliveries, attempting three shots, delivering one key pass and recording two tackles. The defender is enjoying a productive stretch, with three goals and three assists in 25 Ligue 1 appearances while maintaining consistent involvement on both ends of the pitch.

Romain Perraud
Lille
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