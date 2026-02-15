Romain Perraud News: Leads match in crosses

Perraud recorded one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Brest.

Perraud would have a handful of crosses Saturday with 10 in the game, a decent outing, but only seeing two be accurate. That said, he did fall one cross short of his most in a match this season. He is up to 94 crosses this campaign in 19 appearances, adding three assists.