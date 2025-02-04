Romain Perraud News: Scores in start

Perraud scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Athletic.

January was rough for Perraud, with him getting dropped and playing a 14-minute appearance in three games Betis played in total. But with February now on the calendar, Perraud was not only added back to Betis' starting XI but also excelled offensively with his opportunity. Perraud got his first goal of the 2024-25 La Liga and his first goal in domestic-league action since playing for the Premier League's Southampton side.