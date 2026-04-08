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Romain Perraud News: Season high in interceptions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Perraud generated two crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 3-0 win over Lens.

Perraud was part of a backline that held one of the league's more prolific attacks, a side with 54 goals to their name this season, to just five shots. He led his side in interceptions with a season-high four, a tally that matched his combined total across the previous eight games, while also contributing one tackle and one clearance. The performance earned him his sixth league clean sheet with the club.

Romain Perraud
Lille
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