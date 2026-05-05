Romain Perraud headshot

Romain Perraud News: Sets up opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Perraud assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Le Havre.

Perraud set up the opener to deliver his fourth league assist of the season and his first of the year. The left back has been increasingly offensive in recent games, registering eight shots, seven chances created and 21 crosses across his last four appearances.

Romain Perraud
Lille
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