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Romain Perraud News: Swings in seven crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Perraud recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Nice.

Perraud's seven crosses (one accurate) led the Lille attack Saturday as they played to a 0-0 draw versus Nice. The full-back also contributed one interception and one clearances to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minute shift. Over his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Perraud has scored once and created four chances from seven shots (two on goal) and 14 crosses (two accurate).

Romain Perraud
Lille
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