Romaine Mundle Injury: Helped out pitch

Mundle (undisclosed) could have suffered an issue late during Sunday's 3-1 loss against Fulham since he was spotted being helped to walk off the pitch, coach Regis Le Bris commented to the media, according to Phil Smith from the Sunderland Echo. "It's a bit early to say, so we had Nordi, Jocelin, Brian, maybe Romaine as well, so it was a tough day."

Mundle is set to undergo further testing in the coming days after needing assistance from the medical staff to get off the field during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Fulham. The severity of the issue is still unclear, but if it turns out to be something serious, it likely won't disrupt the Black Cats too heavily. He has mostly operated as a bench piece this season, so his absence would have limited impact on the regular rotation.