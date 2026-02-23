Romaine Mundle headshot

Romaine Mundle Injury: Helped out pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Mundle (undisclosed) could have suffered an issue late during Sunday's 3-1 loss against Fulham since he was spotted being helped to walk off the pitch, coach Regis Le Bris commented to the media, according to Phil Smith from the Sunderland Echo. "It's a bit early to say, so we had Nordi, Jocelin, Brian, maybe Romaine as well, so it was a tough day."

Mundle is set to undergo further testing in the coming days after needing assistance from the medical staff to get off the field during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Fulham. The severity of the issue is still unclear, but if it turns out to be something serious, it likely won't disrupt the Black Cats too heavily. He has mostly operated as a bench piece this season, so his absence would have limited impact on the regular rotation.

Romaine Mundle
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romaine Mundle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romaine Mundle See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
38 days ago
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
SOC
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
Rotowire Staff
150 days ago
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
SOC
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
Rotowire Staff
158 days ago
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
SOC
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
166 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
216 days ago