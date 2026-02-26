Romaine Mundle Injury: Out for a while

Mundle (undisclosed) will be sidelined for a while pending further tests to determine the severity of the injury, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "Romaine might have a difficult injury and he might be side-lined for a while - we still have further assessments to make, but we will have a clear picture soon. He has experienced this injury before, so it means something to him. It's too early to know if it's the same, but the feeling wasn't positive."

