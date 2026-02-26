Romaine Mundle Injury: Out for a while
Mundle (undisclosed) will be sidelined for a while pending further tests to determine the severity of the injury, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "Romaine might have a difficult injury and he might be side-lined for a while - we still have further assessments to make, but we will have a clear picture soon. He has experienced this injury before, so it means something to him. It's too early to know if it's the same, but the feeling wasn't positive."
Mundle will be sidelined for a while due to an apparent injury sustained in the last match against Fulham. Further tests will be conducted in the coming days, though the early outlook does not appear positive. The forward held a bench role prior to the injury, so his absence is not expected to have a major impact on the squad.
