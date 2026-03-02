Romaine Mundle headshot

Romaine Mundle Injury: Receives surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Mundle has received surgery on his hamstring and will be out for close to the next three months, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Jason Jones of the Sunderland Echo. "For Romaine, we know it will probably be long, but it's important to recover properly. It's not an easy period. We are supporting him. He's very young and had more or less the same injury last season and beginning of this one. It's another injury on the other hamstring. Probably the same timeline he had before. Probably around eight weeks, six to 10 depending on his recovery."

Mundle is hitting the sidelines with another hamstring injury after the same fate this summer, although this time having his other hamstring operated on. This will leave the midfielder out for close to three months, as he will be lucky to play again this season, leaving it as a close call. The club loses some depth while he recovers, only starting in two of his 14 appearances this campaign.

Romaine Mundle
Sunderland
