Romaine Mundle News: Signs new deal through 2030

Mundle has signed a new contract with Sunderland that will keep him at the club through 2030, the club announced.

Mundle has committed his long-term future to Sunderland after recording eight goal contributions across 52 appearances since joining from Standard Liege in February 2024. The 23-year-old winger offers pace, direct running and the ability to create opportunities from wide areas, with seven of his eight goal contributions coming during Sunderland's promotion-winning 2024-25 campaign. The new deal underlines the club's confidence in his development, and Mundle should continue to compete for regular minutes on the wing as he looks to establish himself at Premier League level.