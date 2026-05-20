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Roman Burki Injury: Forced off in US Open Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Burki (undisclosed) was forced off in the 25th minute of the US Open Cup match against Houston after going down with an injury, according to manager Yoann Damet, per Grace Ybarra of KMOV.

Burki had been managing some lingering pain in the days leading up to the fixture, with the club believing he could get through the match before the issue forced an early exit. Coach Yoann Damet confirmed the club will evaluate his condition before providing further clarity, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Austin FC uncertain. No further details have been provided regarding the nature or severity of the injury at this stage. Ben Lundt replaced him during the match and is expected to start in his place if he is unavailable.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
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