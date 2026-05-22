Roman Burki Injury: Late call due to injury

Burki is listed as questionable moving forward with a quad injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Burki is a new addition to St. Louis's report this matchday with a quad issue, which is a concerning development given his importance as their starting goalkeeper. A goalkeeper with a quad concern in questionable territory is one of the more impactful status updates on the entire Saturday report, as his absence would force St. Louis to rely on a backup option, Ben Lundt. That said, if Burki is out, expect Lundt to get the start Saturday.