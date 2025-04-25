Fantasy Soccer
Roman Burki headshot

Roman Burki Injury: Not likely to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Burki (hand) was "training with no hands" Friday and is not likely to play against LAFC on Sunday, according to Matt Baker of KTRS 550.

Burki is back in training, but the fact that he's not training with his hands suggests he's not ready to return to action yet. This means Ben Lundt will remain as the starting goalkeeper for St. Louis until Burki is ready to return. His next chance to play would come against Seattle on Saturday, May 3.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
