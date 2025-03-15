Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roman Burki headshot

Roman Burki Injury: Out with hand fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Burki is not in the squad for Saturday's game versus Seattle Sounders and is set to see a hand specialist to determine the extent of his injury, according to the club.

Burki is absent for the first time since October, with his place taken by Ben Lundt in Saturday's matchup. The regular keeper could miss a few weeks due to the fracture, which would be a significant blow to a team that had kept three consecutive clean sheets with him in goal.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now