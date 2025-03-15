Roman Burki Injury: Out with hand fracture

Burki is not in the squad for Saturday's game versus Seattle Sounders and is set to see a hand specialist to determine the extent of his injury, according to the club.

Burki is absent for the first time since October, with his place taken by Ben Lundt in Saturday's matchup. The regular keeper could miss a few weeks due to the fracture, which would be a significant blow to a team that had kept three consecutive clean sheets with him in goal.