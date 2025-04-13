Roman Burki Injury: Recovering well

Burki (hand) has been recovering well and is not too far along from returning to the pitch, per Jen Siess of Y98.

Burki has begun some work for the first time since his fractured hand. His return in April seems to be a stretch, as he need to make sure that his hand is 100% recovered and fully training with no pain before getting the call to start again. In the meantime, Ben Lundt will remain in the net for St Louis.