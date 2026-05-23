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Roman Burki Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Burki (quad) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Austin.

Burki has been unable to get the green light despite being listed as questionable with the quad concern, confirming his absence and representing one of the more impactful status updates on the entire Saturday report given his importance as St. Louis's starting goalkeeper. His unavailability forces the coaching staff to turn to Ben Lundt between the posts, with the backup option now tasked with stepping up in the absence of his first-choice counterpart. Burki's situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as St. Louis hope the quad issue proves to be a short-term setback rather than a prolonged absence heading into the next stretch of the MLS season.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
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