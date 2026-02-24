Roman Burki headshot

Roman Burki News: Beaten once in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Burki had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Burki was beaten late in the second half on a clever finish from Pep Biel, but there wasn't much he could have done on that goal. The goalkeeper will have a tough matchup in Week 2 when facing San Diego on the road on Sunday, March 1.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC

