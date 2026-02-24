Roman Burki News: Beaten once in draw
Burki had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Charlotte FC.
Burki was beaten late in the second half on a clever finish from Pep Biel, but there wasn't much he could have done on that goal. The goalkeeper will have a tough matchup in Week 2 when facing San Diego on the road on Sunday, March 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Burki See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha341 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success348 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist355 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13September 26, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Burki See More