Roman Burki headshot

Roman Burki News: Beaten twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Burki had five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against San Diego FC.

It's hard to blame Burki for the goals he conceded, as there wasn't much he could have done. In fact, hadn't it been for Burki, St. Louis could've ended up losing by a bigger margin. The former Dortmund goalkeeper will aim to bounce back in the next match, but it's a tough one against Seattle at home on March 7.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
