Roman Burki News: Beaten twice in loss
Burki had five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against San Diego FC.
It's hard to blame Burki for the goals he conceded, as there wasn't much he could have done. In fact, hadn't it been for Burki, St. Louis could've ended up losing by a bigger margin. The former Dortmund goalkeeper will aim to bounce back in the next match, but it's a tough one against Seattle at home on March 7.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Burki See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha349 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success356 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist363 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13September 26, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Burki See More