Roman Burki News: Concedes one

Burki had no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Burki was responsible for three clearances and did not really need to intervene with saves as most of San Jose's shots carried little to no threat. He has now recorded four saves and four clearances across the last four games, conceding three times. Next, he takes on Sporting Kansas City, who have not scored a single time in the last three games and are bottom of the table.