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Roman Burki News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Burki recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Burki registered two saves and also retained possession well with 33 passes. He has now recorded five saves and three clearances in the last three games and has conceded once in each of those last three games. Next, he takes on Houston Dynamo, who have won each of the last five games.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
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