Roman Burki headshot

Roman Burki News: Concedes two against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Burki recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers.

Burki had a decent match with his five saves but was still on the losing side Sunday after allowing two goals. This now makes it five straight games without a clean sheet for the goalie, still without one since returning from injury. That said, he will hope to pick up his fourth of the season in their next outing against the Galaxy on Saturday.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
