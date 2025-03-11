Roman Burki News: Dream start continues

Burki had eight saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Burki has yet allowed a goal to open up the 2025 campaign, making nine saves in three matches, collecting three clean sheets in a row. He was one of the top keepers in 2024 with 102 saves in 32 appearances. The keeper will face off with Seattle for the next match on Saturday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five contests.