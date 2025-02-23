Roman Burki News: Easy day leads to clean sheet

Burki had no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Burki has nothing to worry about Saturday, not seeing a single shot on net and earning a clean sheet in the process. He did see seven clean sheets in 32 appearances last season and will look to top that mark this season. That said, he has registered 15 clean sheets in 67 appearances since joining MLS, averaging a clean sheet around every 4.5 appearances.