Roman Burki News: Four saves in draw

Burki registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against D.C. United.

Burki came up with four saves in Saturday's 1-1 road draw at D.C. United, standing tall early to keep St. Louis alive before Christopher Durkin finally broke through in the 50th minute to put the hosts in front, though Peglow delivered a dramatic 90th minute equalizer to steal a point late. He also had to navigate Conrad Wallem's 92nd minute red card, which made an already tense stoppage-time push even tougher, ending the night with four saves on five shots on target faced. Burki now sits on 40 saves and one clean sheet through 13 MLS starts and will aim to carry this momentum into Saturday's matchup against Austin, their final game before the World Cup break.