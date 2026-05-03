Roman Burki News: Gives up two goals
Burki made four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Austin FC.
Burki did his part and made four saves but conceded the game's only goals as well on Sunday. He will likely face another barrage on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, who have scored 22 goals in 11 MLS games.
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