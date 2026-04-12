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Roman Burki News: Holds on for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Burki allowed a goal while making two saves during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dallas.

Burki allowed the opening goal of the match early in the second half, but held Dallas from there as St. Louis came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
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