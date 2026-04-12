Roman Burki News: Holds on for draw
Burki allowed a goal while making two saves during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dallas.
Burki allowed the opening goal of the match early in the second half, but held Dallas from there as St. Louis came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Burki See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13September 26, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Burki See More