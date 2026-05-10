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Roman Burki News: Registers clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Burki had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Burki recorded two saves and a clearance, securing his first clean sheet of the campaign. He has now tallied 11 saves and two clearances in the last four games, despite conceding nine times during that span. Next, he faces Los Angeles Football Club, who have scored three times in their last three games.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
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