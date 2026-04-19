Roman Burki News: Rough outing against Seattle

Burki made five saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Burki struggled in net Saturday as he was peppered with shots in the loss, doing well to stop five saves but allowing four in the rough loss. This continues a rough start to the season, still without a clean sheet while allowing 13 goals in eight games. He will now face San Jose on April 25, unlikely to get much easier.