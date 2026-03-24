Roman Burki headshot

Roman Burki News: Saves one shot versus New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Burki registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 100th minute.

Burki had a quiet performance despite his team limiting the opposition to one goal during the victory. He recorded his fewest saves in five matches played this season while remaining without a clean sheet in that period. He's expected to stay active in a difficult challenge against New York City FC, whose 13 goals scored are tied for the second-highest total in the competition.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Burki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Burki See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 26, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 12, 2024