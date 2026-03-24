Roman Burki News: Saves one shot versus New England

Burki registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 100th minute.

Burki had a quiet performance despite his team limiting the opposition to one goal during the victory. He recorded his fewest saves in five matches played this season while remaining without a clean sheet in that period. He's expected to stay active in a difficult challenge against New York City FC, whose 13 goals scored are tied for the second-highest total in the competition.