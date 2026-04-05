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Roman Burki News: Six saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Burki made six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New York City FC.

Burki kept St Louis in the match Saturday, making six saves while allowing just a goal to NYCFC. Through six games, the keeper has let in eight goals on 20 saves, as he continues to look for his first clean sheet of 2026. He will face off with FC Dallas for the next game on Saturday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
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