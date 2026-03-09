Roman Burki News: Three saves in loss

Burki registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC.

Burki turned away three of four Seattle shots on goal Saturday as St. Louis dropped points in a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Seattle. Across his first three starting appearances of 2026, the veteran keeper has made 10 saves and three clearances while conceding five goals. Look for Burki to bounce back Saturday when St. Louis City travel for a tussle with LAFC.