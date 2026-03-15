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Roman Burki News: Three saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Burki had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Los Angeles Football Club.

Burki made three saves in Saturday's loss against LAFC and helped keep the game scoreless through the first half as St. Louis controlled possession and limited LAFC to just one shot on target. He also caught a couple of breaks early with Denis Bouanga rattling the crossbar in the opening moments and Nathan Ordaz hitting the right post before halftime. The dam finally broke in the 73rd minute when Mathieu Choiniere buried a strike from outside the box, and Burki was beaten again eight minutes later by another low Choiniere finish from distance. There was little he could do about either shot given their quality and placement, but he will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against New England after opening the season with zero clean sheets through four games.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
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