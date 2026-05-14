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Roman Burki News: Three saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Burki had three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Burki came up with three saves in Wednesday's 2-1 home win over LAFC, headlined by a game-saving stop in the 81st minute when he went full extension to his right to deny Aaron Long's deflected effort from point-blank range, preserving St. Louis' lead and ultimately locking up the result as LAFC threw numbers forward late. He did get beaten in the 73rd minute by David Martinez's lob after coming off his line, though the read was justified given the pace on Nkosi Tafari's through ball. Burki now sits on 36 saves with one clean sheet across 12 MLS appearances and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup against D.C. United.

Roman Burki
St. Louis City SC
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