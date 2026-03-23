Roman Celentano Injury: Dealing with issue

Celentano (undisclosed) was kept out of Sunday's 4-3 win over Montreal and withdrawn from the USMNT to avoid a risk of injury, according to US Soccer.

Celentano was unable to suit up in Sunday's win against Montreal because of an injury concern that will also keep him from joining the USMNT on international duty. The goalkeeper does not want to push it and risk making the issue worse. Evan Louro is set to step in as Cincinnati's starting keeper while he is out.