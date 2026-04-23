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Roman Celentano News: Allows four to NYCFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Celentano recorded five saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-4 draw versus New York City FC.

Celentano saw four goals go while making five saves during the draw to NYCFC on Wednesday. Since his return from injury, he's conceded eight goals in three MLS appearances, making 11 saves in that span. He will face off with RBNY for the next game on Saturday' who have scored 14 goals in the last five contests.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
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