Roman Celentano News: Allows three goals versus Chicago
Celentano recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Chicago Fire.
Celentano stopped a few distant shots but struggled to deny Hugo Cuypers' strikes Saturday. The goalkeeper remains a consistent source of saves, tallying at least three in each of his six games played during the 2026 MLS campaign, but he hasn't kept his goal unbeaten since the first of those outings on Feb. 21. His next chance to get back on track will come in a midweek visit to New York City FC, who have scored 15 goals across eight games this season.
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