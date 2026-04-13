Roman Celentano News: Bitten by own goal draw
Celentano recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.
Celentano made three saves and conceded one own goal Saturday as Cincinnati played to a 1-1 stalemate at Toronto. The appearance was the veteran keeper's first following a two-match absence due to a leg injury. Expect Celentano between the sticks Saturday when Cincinnati hosts Chicago.
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